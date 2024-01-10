KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Dave Foulk, a beloved Knoxville radio host, passed away on Monday. His impact on the community and the people he worked with was profound, and several of those who worked with him shared how Foulk influenced their lives, careers, and the community as a whole.

Foulk died on Monday. He was a well-known on-air personality at Newstalk 98.7 and served in a variety of roles at WNOX and WIVK. He also worked at WSB Radio in Atlanta for 15 years. He also worked at WATE as a traffic reporter.

“Just a great person. Never met a stranger, he would see you and make a point to come up and talk to you,” said WATE’s Lori Tucker.

“I had the pleasure of working with Dave and interviewing him a number of times. He was always so incredibly gracious and willing to help any way he could. I will never forget his kindness and his wit. He always found a way to you laugh,” said WATE’s Bo Williams.

Her sentiments were echoed by Mike Hammond, who worked with Foulk for several years at WVIK. He shared that Foulk had a significant impact on his career, describing him as a mentor who helped him become a better broadcaster.

“People will be talking about Dave Foulk years from now and what they learned from him and talking about anecdotes and things that happened with Dave, that were humorous and some serious things too,” said Mike Hammond, a friend and former colleague of Foulk.

Hallerin Hilton Hill, a radio talk show host at Newstalk 98.7, considered Foulk one of his greatest mentors, friends, and brothers. Hill met Foulk in 1992 when he was the news director at the radio station. Foulk was one of the people who handpicked Hill to have his own radio show.

“It was great being around someone like him because you can study this stuff in school, but when you work next to someone who’s at the top of their craft every day and you see how it’s done and you see what it takes to do it consistently well. It transforms you,” said Hill. “He loved his craft. He was really good and getting better at what he did. He loved his country. He was a patriot and he loved this community and love was the driving force behind it all.”

Foulk was born and raised in Knoxville. He then moved to Atlanta, where he was one of the top news directors. Hill added that Foulk was a helicopter traffic report in Atlanta. Foulk moved back to East Tennessee in 1992 where he became a fixture in local media.

“He was affectionately known as the mayor of Seymour because that’s where he and his wife landed when they came back from Atlanta. And so he was very involved in the Seymour community and in the Knoxville community,” said Hammond.

“This community loves Dave Foulk because we’ve had a number of big crises in our community, from ice storms in ’93 to train wrecks to natural disasters, and as a newscaster, he was always there for the community, giving them the information they needed to survive,” said Hill.

Foulk is survived by his wife, Dena, and their three children.

“He was a good man. He had a great sense of humor, and like I said, everything he did was laced with love. So the community has just been responding by loving him and his family back. He is one of the greatest human beings I’ve ever met. I will miss him because he’s my brother and my friend and my mentor, and I love this guy,” said Hill.

“Dave was just the ultimate professional. And just a great guy. I mean, people who knew him, loved him and he loved people in return,” said Hammond.