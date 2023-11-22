KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Thursday is the big day, it’s Thanksgiving and we spoke with the Knox County Health Department about some tips to help people avoid food sickness after the Turkey Day festivities are over.

“We recommend today or early tomorrow morning to clean out your refrigerator of the items that you have cooked that may be more than seven days old, so you have sufficient space in your refrigerator,” Knox County Health Department environmental health specialist Camila Almeida said. “Number one, number two I recommend you cool your foods quickly.”

The quick cooling of your foods will limit the chance of bacteria growing and spreading but will also ensure it will last longer. Before that, when it comes to cooking, Almeida said you want to make sure that your turkey is at a safe temperature.

“When you’re cooking your turkey you want to make sure you get to an internal temperature of 165 degrees, in the middle thickest portion of the breast, don’t temp the tail of the turkey or the wings,” Almeida said.

She added that bad things can happen if it isn’t properly cooked.

“Cooking them to the proper temperature eliminates the bacteria completely, Almeida said. “If you don’t cook it to the proper temperature you have that proliferation of bacteria and it continues to grow in that product until it hits 165.”

All in all, the goal is to make sure no bacteria grows especially while your leftovers sit in the fridge waiting to be enjoyed again.

It’s important to remember your food will only stay good for seven days in the fridge once it’s cooked, after that, throw it out.