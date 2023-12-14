POWELL, Tenn. (WATE) — Clarence Sexton, a beloved pastor, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 12, after being ill for several months. He is being remembered by many who knew him across the world.

Sexton was a pastor, author, teacher, and friend. He was the founder and president of Crown College which was started in 1991.

Ryan Brown, the pastor of Calvary Baptist Church in Portsmouth, Ohio, went to Crown College and met Sexton in the early 2000s.

“At first, I thought I was going to a bible college just to get a diploma, and I found out the real mission that I had was to sit under his leadership and watch how he pastored people,” Brown said.

He added that Sexton always made time for the ones he loved.

“I’ll never forget when my son was born in Knoxville and with all the things in his schedule, he came to the hospital to see my wife and I and my son,” he said.

Sexton became the pastor of Temple Baptist Church in Powell 35 years ago. To celebrate his anniversary, the church made a video sharing several highlights from his time as pastor.

During the video he said, “And if we have any question on what we’re here for or what we should do, we are to do what Christ came to do. He says for the son of man has come to seek and to save which was lost.”

Sexton shared his message across the country.

Reverend Wayne Ayer of First Baptist Church in Sylvania, Georgia said, “It would have been 2001, 2002. I was serving with a pastor in Fresno, California and he had flown out there to preach at a masters men’s meeting that was happening out there.”

Ayer wanted to share a special message with those closest to Sexton, saying, “If I could say one thing to the Temple Baptist Church and to Mrs. Sexton and to the extended family, and to the boys, I would say this, thank you for sharing your pastor with the world.”

Sexton was ill for some time.

Brown said although they grieve, “His suffering and his sorrow is over but when we see eternity, we’ll see the impact that an individual can have for the lord.”

The Sexton Family sent WATE the following statement:

“Our beloved Pastor’s faith has now become sight. He is in heaven in the arms of his Saviour. Our church family has been wonderful over the last several months by showing your concern for us, praying for us, encouraging us, and expressing your love to us. We respectfully ask that you would give Mrs. Sexton and the family the time they need to process and grieve their loss before you reach out with compassion and understanding. Pastor Sexton loved the families of the church, college, and academy. He could not wait to get back to see everyone, and though we prayed for his healing on earth, God has chosen to provide his healing in heaven. God’s ways are above our ways, and though our hearts are hurting, we choose to believe that God is still good. The family is grateful that he is in heaven with the Lord Jesus Christ where there is no sickness or sorrow. Funeral arrangements will be made in the coming days and we will keep you updated. There is no way that we can adequately express our thanks for your love and prayers at this time. God is with us, and we trust Him to help us in the days to come.”

We’re told funeral arrangements will be announced soon.