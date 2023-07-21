KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Three people are facing felony drug charges after a Knoxville drug bust involving narcotics detectives and SWAT Tuesday, court documents say.

According to General Sessions dockets, the bust happened around 6:15 a.m. when Knox County narcotics detectives and SWAT served a search warrant on the 2200 block of Roundtree Road.

During the search, police say they found more than 140 pounds of marijuana derivatives, 20 pounds of psilocybin products, $70,826, and 19 firearms in various rooms of the house. The dockets says the drugs found by police specifically were:

51 pounds of marijuana

43 pounds of THC liquids

23.7 pounds of THC edibles

23.6 pounds of THC Wax

8.3 pounds of psilocybin mushrooms

12 pounds of psilocybin edibles

The dockets say Shane Stallings, Sadie Stallings, and Garry Buell were found inside the residence and taken into custody.

Court records say all three were taken into custody and charged with possession of 70-300 pounds of substance containing marijuana, maintaining a dwelling for drug use, possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia, possession of schedule I drugs, and possession of a firearm with the intent to go armed, which are felonies

While the records say none of the three are in jail as of July 21, they are expected in court on July 24.