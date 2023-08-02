KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — On Sunday at around 8:30 a.m., a jogger found a woman’s body along South Northshore Drive in the Concord Park area of West Knox County and additional court records detail how the two suspects who have been arrested are facing theft and arson charges.

While no charges are yet filed against the suspects in direct connection to the death of Alma Delia Matias, the two suspects, Jason Lamont Young, 23, of Knoxville and Rontrell Daeshaun Allen, 24, also of Knoxville were seen with Matias’ vehicle on the same morning her body was found. Her burned vehicle was found by investigators some 25 miles away in Powell.

Court records also show that Matias’ burning vehicle was found near the intersection of Heiskell Road and Windstone Boulevard, along with an open gas can nearby. Surveillance video from earlier Sunday morning around 4 a.m. showed a gas can getting filled up at a gas station on Merchants Drive by the suspects. Matias’ car was also seen in the surveillance footage, but it is unknown where Matias herself was at that time.

This map shows where Matias’ body was found, where her burned car was found, and the location of the gas station where her car was seen with the two suspects on surveillance video. (Map: WATE)

Both Young and Allen were seen in this surveillance footage after Knox County Sheriff’s Office Cyber investigators used facial recognition technology to identify them. The surveillance video shows the two men driving away from the gas station – Young in Matias’ car and Allen in another car following closely behind.

When questioned by KCSO investigators, Allen initially told them he was at home the night of July 29, but after he was advised of the surveillance footage, Allen said he remembered being there, and admitted that he talked to Young who was there, too, the report states.

“Both suspects know each other and it is believed they committed arson together,” the KCSO report states.

Court records also indicate that Young and Matias may have known each other, based on cell phone records, but the extent of their relationship is still unknown.

Young and Allen have both been charged with arson, while Young faces theft of property between $10,000-60,000.

Here’s an overview timeline of these latest developments of this investigation:

Sunday, July 30 at 4 a.m. – Surveillance video shows two suspects at gas station with Matias’ car and another car, filling up gas can, paying, then leaving

– Surveillance video shows two suspects at gas station with Matias’ car and another car, filling up gas can, paying, then leaving Sunday, July 30 at 8:30 a.m. – Jogger finds Matias’ body along S. Northshore Drive near Concord Park in West Knox County

– Jogger finds Matias’ body along S. Northshore Drive near Concord Park in West Knox County Sunday, July 30 at time unknown – KCSO patrol deputies respond to a call of a vehicle fire in Powell; car is registered to Matias; gas can found near burned car

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated.