KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tourism in Knox County generated more than $1.8 billion in domestic visitor spending during 2022 according to Visit Knoxville.

The 2022 Economic Impact of Travel on Tennessee report revealed a 14% increase from 2022, Visit Knoxville released on Thursday. In total, Knox County ranked only fourth of the state’s 95 counties as tourism in the county brought in $1,878,483,900.

“We are proud to be a part of the strong tourism industry here in Knox County,” said Kim Bumpas, President of Visit Knoxville. “The data shows what we already know – that Knoxville is on the map as a premier destination for leisure travelers, meetings and conventions, film crews, sporting events, and more. We couldn’t do what we do without the incredible partnerships we have across the county, throughout the state, and beyond to help visitors experience our nature-loving-adventure-seeking-artsy-kinda-town.”

According to Visit Knoxville, visitor spending supported more than 14,000 jobs in Knox County and generated nearly $188 million in state and local tax revenue. Without that tax money, each Knox County household would pay $978 more in state and local taxes.

Statewide, Visit Knoxville says Tennessee tourism generated $29 billion in direct visitor spending from 141 million visitors in 2022.

“Tennessee is thriving as tourism continues to soar, from our large cities to small towns,” said Mark Ezell, Commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development. “Our industry’s hard work is paying off with record levels of visitor spending and significantly outpacing inflation. It is our privilege to showcase these numbers and express our gratitude to our partners, attractions, elected leaders, and visitors who made a record year for Tennessee.”