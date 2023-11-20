KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man was taken into custody at Neyland Stadium for allegedly trying to bring a gun into the Tennessee vs Georgia game.

Court records said the man allegedly tried to get into the stadium carrying a gun, violating University of Tennessee rules, around 11:20 a.m. on Saturday, Nov 18. The report claimed he was carrying a Taurus PT III G2 in his waistband.

After finding the weapon, the report said officers took the man into custody for carrying a weapon on school property (39-17-1309). His firearm, along with a 12-round magazine, 12 rounds of ammunition and a holster were temporarily taken to an evidence locker.

Documents said he was then issued a criminal warning from all University of Tennessee-owned property, meaning if he went back on any university-owned property he could be arrested.

The report said the man was taken from campus to the Knox County Detention Facility