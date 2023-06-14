KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knox County Sheriff’s Office report is shedding light on the cause of a fire and explosion at Concord Marina that seriously injured three people.

A spokesperson with TWRA said the fire happened around 6:44 p.m. on June 3, when a boat that had just finished fueling at the marina gas dock exploded and caught fire, injuring the four occupants. The spokesperson went on to say that three of the four injured were taken to a hospital before eventually being life-flighted to Vanderbilt Burn Center.

Knox County Detective Jerry Glenn was charged with investigating the cause and origin of the fire. He along with Fire Investigator William Winship gathered information and photographed the scene. They then went to the hospital to question the victims.

According to the report, Glenn spoke with Aaron Summer, Patrick Ford and Katelyn Frostholm. The three reportedly told Glenn they asked a marina worker to fuel the boat and they were talking with the worker while the boat was being filled. The report added that Summer “stated he was flirting with the marina worker.”

They went on to explain that the fueling seemed to take a long time and when they looked at the pump they saw that 44 gallons of fuel had been pumped despite the take only holding around 20 to 25 gallons of fuel.

At this point, they said the pumping was stopped and the engine cover was removed, and “they could see fuel in the engine compartment of the boat” according to the report. Ford reportedly told Glenn that he began pumping the extra gas into the water and the explosion occurred shortly after. The report goes on to explain that the three were not sure if the explosion “was caused by the blower being started or from the engine being started.”

Glenn shared that he believed the explosion started in the engine compartment of the boat.

“The gasoline vapors within the engine compartment reached their explosive range when the engine cover was removed, and ignited when either the blower motor was

switched on, or by starting the boat with the ignition switch,” reads the report.

The fire has been classified as accidental.