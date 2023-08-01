KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — New details have emerged regarding a house fire that occurred early Monday on Chestnut Ridge Road in North Knox County that resulted in one person’s arrest and a total loss of the ranch-style home.

After the house fire, authorities spent hours searching for a reportedly missing woman who had been in the house at the time of the incident. She was later located safe. Now, a Knox County Sheriff’s Office report has revealed how the woman had gone missing – because she had allegedly escaped a kidnapping situation after getting locked in the home’s basement by the suspect after an argument over food.

Sidney David Whitsell, 40, of Knoxville, has been charged with aggravated kidnapping and aggravated arson in connection to the fire on Chestnut Ridge Road, KCSO said. Authorities originally arrested and charged him with public intoxication.

A statement by the female victim told KCSO investigators that she left the scene of the fire because she was afraid for her life and safety.

Before the fire began overnight Monday, she said she was at the house and had made a hamburger to eat and the suspect, Whitsell, asked if there was any left and when she said no, he became angry. She apologized and told him she didn’t know he was home at the time but he became increasingly irritated. The victim told KCSO that when Whitsell began stomping around and slamming doors, she went downstairs into the finished basement to get away from him and the argument.

A short while later, she heard an explosion and felt the house shake. She said she began to smell and see smoke, with the smoke getting stronger so she went to the stairs to exit the basement but found the door was locked from the inside of the main floor. She could not escape that way.

The victim said she was afraid to go out of the inoperable rear doors because they were under the exterior deck of the house, where Whitesell often liked to hang out. She told KCSO she was “scared to death” for her safety and tried to remain calm but the smoke in the basement was getting worse.

She was able to force the inoperable rear basement doors open, and said all she could see was an orange glow from the fire and knew she had to get out. The victim said she grabbed her dog and her purse, then ran out of the back doors to escape the fire. Once outside, she said she looked around and saw Whitsell standing in the backyard by the pool, watching the house burn.

Whitsell allegedly made no attempts to warn the victim of the fire, and had locked the main basement door knowing it was the only working door/exit “in an attempt to prevent her from leaving the structure he had intentionally set on fire,” the report states.

Investigators at the scene believe Whitsell was involved in the house fire and when first responders had initially arrived at the scene and Whitsell had been located down the road from the home, he was intoxicated and unable to provide any coherent statements. Rural Metro Fire crews responded to the house fire at around 4:30 a.m. Monday and were told by dispatch that two people had been in the home at the time of the fire.

Whitsell, whose father owns the home, and the victim had lived together at the house for a little more than two weeks. Whitsell’s arraignment is not yet listed in court dockets.