KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A home suffered heavy fire damage near the Whittle Springs area on Monday, according to the Knoxville Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to a home on Valley View Drive after calls about a possible fire. Upon arrival, crews found a house fully engulfed with flames. About 24 members of the Knoxville Fire Department were trying to extinguish the fire.

“The fire was difficult to extinguish due to the location and amount of hose that needed to be laid,” the news release said.

There were no reported injuries, however, one resident has been displaced.

The Knoxville Fire Department tweeted that Valley View Drive has been closed at Alice Bell Road. Crews are investigating and clearing the scene.