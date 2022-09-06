KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Some South Knoxville drivers, who drive on Chapman Highway, are struggling to find safe options for making a left-hand turn causing them to use a shopping center near the Ford Valley area as another option.

The area has seen weeks of controversy as drivers try to find the best way to turn left off the highway and get to their destinations safely.

“People have to go down to lindy where the old Kay’s Ice Cream is to try to go left, which is just an absolute death trap,” Resident Jeff Heiskell said.

Southbound drivers who want to turn left must fight against oncoming traffic with no light or stop sign to slow them down.

“There’s a mile stretch down through, a mile and a half, where there is no place for you to safely go left,” Heiskell told WATE.

Problem spots include several intersections along Chapman Highway between East Redbud and Lindy Road. It’s why many drivers decide to go a mile further up to the next light.

“When I get on Chapman Highway to come to the gym, we’re talking about a little over a mile drive, I get in the left-hand lane and drive all the way out here because by the time I get out here and because of the speeding, I’m not going to be able to change lanes to turn right here,” Heiskell said.

WATE brought these concerns to city council member Tommy Smith who said city leaders have received several phone calls and emails about the issue.

“The city is very aware of the issue, in fact, we’ve made good progress on it.”

According to Smith, city crews and the Transportation Department of Tennessee (TDOT) plan to examine the highway to decide what changes need to be made.

However, the process may not go as quickly as some may like.

“Wherever we put a new light will change traffic patterns so you can imagine the complicated analysis that, while intended to be safer, we want to make sure that that’s exactly what happens,” Smith said.

In the meantime, at least one driver said he’ll be watching and waiting for something to be done.

“Seven or eight years ago, the traffic patterns were different and it wasn’t such an issue but it is now,” Heiskell said. “It’s crucial that something’s done.”

As drivers deal with issues on Chapman Highway, some people who live behind Gold’s Gym and on the east side of the highway have been fighting a somewhat related, but different battle.

The issue involves the opening located behind the Chapman-Ford Crossing shopping center. The opening has served as a shortcut for people who live along Valley Ford.

Several people say the shortcut has been used for years with no problem but then a gate blocked the driveway. According to Smith, the gate was a result of issues like illegal dumping.

Recently, the city was able to come to an agreement with the property manager of the plaza. The two parties agreed to a six-month easement, meaning drivers can safely access Chapman Highway.

The agreement will be reevaluated once TDOT and Knoxville crews examine the highway.