KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Department of Transportation broke ground Tuesday on the newest phase of the Alcoa Highway Project.

This phase will cover the stretch of Alcoa Highway between Woodson Drive to Cherokee Trail. The phase is expected to be completed in Fall 2027 and will cost $186 million.

Gale Atkins, lives on Woodson Drive, just a few houses down from where it meets Alcoa Highway. He said someone came to inspect his home prior to construction starting the project.

“During that inspection, he informed me that the construction was going to be a five-year project and that the dynamiting was going to start in September, maybe October or something like that,” Atkins said.

Though they won’t be closing the highway, and two lanes going each direction will remain open, Atkins thinks some drivers may try to avoid the road.

“The people coming through here, I think it’s going to be very busy,” he said.

For Atkins, he is more concerned about his neighbors’ commutes than his own.

“As far as I’m concerned, I’m not really worried about it too much because I’m retired and I can pick and choose when I leave the house. So, it’s going to affect the commuters pretty dramatically though,” he said.

Atkins has lived on Woodson Drive since the 80s and said he remembers when the last phase of the Alcoa Highway project began.

“I think it’s going to be a good thing. I know the first part of the project has been a blessing because we don’t have to cross Alcoa Highway any longer at ground level we can now use bridges to go across it and to enter Alcoa Highway,” Atkins said. “So, it’s been a blessing and I think that this is going to help as well.”

The main goals of this phase of the project are to widen the highway from two lanes on each side to three lanes and to modify interchanges and the entrance to UT Medical Center.