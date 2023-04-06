Photos show items suspected to have been stolen from storage units in West Knoxville. Credit: Knox County Sheriff’s Office

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two people suspected of burglarizing multiple storage units in West Knoxville have been arrested and detectives are now seeking to reunite victims with some of the stolen items.

Leah Nelson, 42, and Christopher Beech, 42, were arrested and charged with felony theft, vandalism and drug charges after detectives with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on two storage units under their names on March 31.

According to a sheriff’s office spokesperson, the search warrant was in connection with multiple storage unit burglaries that occurred at Cedar Bluff Middlebrook Storage, Volunteer Storage, iStorage on Middlebrook Pike, and Karns Mini Storage.

KCSO said in a social media post shared on Thursday that multiple victims have come forward, but investigators believe there are other victims who are not aware that their storage units were burglarized.

The search revealed two storage units “that were filled to the brim” with items ranging from clothing and collectible items.

According to court records, the two were suspected of stealing multiple Barbie and Raggedy Ann dolls from one of the units and selling them at a pawn shop for $415. The value of the dolls was estimated at $2,120, records show.

KCSO also said that on some of the units that were burglarized, the locks were replaced with the suspect’s personal locks.

If you have found that your storage unit has been burglarized, please contact the Knox County Sheriff’s Office at 865-215-2243 or contact Detective Doster at wayne.doster@knoxsheriff.org