KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The new Richy Kreme Donuts opened over a week after the announcement of expanding the business to Knoxville.

The owners announced in July that they were expanding the business to Rocky Hill after being in Maryville for 74 years. The company was founded by Marion Richardson, and the new owners purchased the company in 2021 to “return it to its previous glory days of quality donuts, with a focus on community.”

The goal was to expand the business so that the company could grow so the owners decided to bring Richy Kreme Donuts to Rocky Hill. The location is at 7699 S. Northshore Dr., Knoxville, Tenn.

Richy Kreme Donuts posted on Facebook, “It’s hard to believe it’s already been a week since we opened [Richy Kreme Donuts 2] in Rocky Hill. We are so thrilled to be a part of this community. The outpouring of support has been nothing short of phenomenal. We are very grateful for everyone who has shown up to support us.”

The company added that it wants to express its gratitude to the Richy Kreme Donuts 2 customers. According to the company, there were “growing pains” but “everyone has been so understanding and supportive.”

Knoxville Richy Kreme Donuts is working to recruit more team members, improve the process and make the best donuts around.

“Thank you for having grace as we get our momentum going,” the Facebook post said.