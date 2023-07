KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Police are re-directing traffic due to a water main break in Knoxville.

According to the Knoxville Utilities Board, Cumberland Avenue between Phillip Fulmer Way and 11th Street is closed for repair work on the water system. The Knoxville Police Department posted photos of the water covering Cumberland Avenue.

KUB added that repairs are expected to last until July 17.