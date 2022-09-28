KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox PrideFest is taking place this weekend, and the city warns that road closures will be in place around both events.

On Friday, Sept. 30, the Knox Pride Parade kicks off the weekend at 7 p.m. from the Coliseum parking lots, and the city said the eastbound lanes of Howard Baker Jr. Avenue will be closed from 4-9 p.m.

The route for the parade will also close Howard Baker Jr. Avenue to Church Avenue and Church Avenue to Gay Street, then to Magnolia Avenue from 6:30 p.m. until the end of the parade, which is expected to be around 9 p.m.

Before and during the parade, street parking will be limited in multiple locations, including:

Gay Street, between Church Street and Magnolia Avenue

Church Avenue between Gay Street and Hall of Fame Drive

Magnolia Avenue between Gay and Ogden Streets

Market Street between Union Avenue and Clinch Avenue

Union Avenue between Walnut and Gay Streets

The Knox Pride Festival will be taking place on Saturday, Oct. 1 and Sunday, Oct. 2 at the World’s Fair Park. On Saturday these roads will be closed:

Worlds Fair Park Drive between Grand and Clinch Avenues, from 7 a.m.

Clinch Avenue Bridge between World’s Fair Park Drive and Henley Street from 12 to 8 p.m.

On Sunday, these roads will be closed:

Worlds Fair Park Drive between Grand and Clinch Avenues, until 11:55 p.m

Clinch Avenue Bridge between World’s Fair Park Drive and Henley Street from 12 to 4 p.m.

If you plan on going to any of the events, the city said that free parking is available after 6 p.m. at city-owned parking garages, including Dwight Kessel, State Street, Market Square and Walnut Street garages. Parking options can be found on the Downtown Knoxville website or through the Parkopedia app. Especially for the parade, Knox Pride recommends carpooling as they anticipate parking to be limited.