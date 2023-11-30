KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Rolling roadblocks are coming to Alcoa Highway in Knox County next week to allow Tennessee Department of Transportation crews to complete road construction.

Weather conditions permitting, the rolling roadblocks will occur between Woodson Drive and Cherokee Trail beginning Monday, Dec. 4 through Saturday, Dec. 9 to allow crews to move equipment and perform clearing activities safely.

TDOT spokesperson Mark Nagi said the roadblocks happen daily between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Roadblocks will take place in approximately 20-minute intervals to allow traffic to return to normal flow between operations.

Crews will also be conducting flagging operations on Performance Way from Monday, December 4 through Friday, December 8 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. while excavation for a new waterline crossing under Alcoa Highway takes place.

Drivers should expect delays and exercise extreme caution wherever workers are present.