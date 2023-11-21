CORRYTON, Tenn. (WATE) — As wildfires continue to break out across the region, the Rural Metro Fire – Knox County is looking to counteract those with their “Wildland Task Force.”

This special unit is housed at the Rural Metro station in Corryton and allows firefighters access to supplies needed to combat brush fires that spread.

“It consists of a brush truck that has the ability to pump and roll, carries its own water as well as a big tanker that carries 2,000 gallons of water and has the ability to pump and roll as well,” Rural Metro Public Information Officer Jeff Bagwell said.

Bagwell calls this unit a tremendous asset during dry weather conditions.

“It’s a great tool in the toolbox, so we’re glad to have it,” Bagwell said. “Not only for us, but for our partners that we have mutual aid with. This task force is available to go anywhere at any time.”

Even with the task force ready to respond at any moment, Bagwell and other fire officials are still warning against burning despite recent rainfall.

“I think its more complacency than it is anything. I think that’s the word for the day,” he said. “When the officials put out warnings about not burning, people need to take heed with that, they need to pay attention to those warnings. We do that for a reason. We just don’t do it because we don’t want people to burn.”

Bagwell is hopeful that the rain we have seen will continue to saturate the ground for the foreseeable future.

“People need to understand that we probably need about nine inches to really make a good difference,” Bagwell said. “So if it stays dry for another 30 days until Christmas, it’s not going to do much good.”