KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Rural Metro Fire captain and paramedic has been appointed by Governor Bill Lee to serve on the Tennessee State Emergency Medical Service Board.

Captain Jeff Bagwell will serve a two-year term on the board, according to a release shared on Tuesday. While on the board, Bagwell will represent his fellow firefighters across the state, particularly those in East Tennessee.

Bagwell began his 39-career as a volunteer firefighter, and eventually paramedic in Anderson County. During that time, he began working as a paid municipal firefighter and reserve firefighter at Rural Metro Fire in Knox County and worked seven years as a firefighter and paramedic with the Y-12 Fire Department Plant in Oak Ridge before he returned to Rural Metro Fire full-time.

Currently, Bagwell is the Public Information Officer for Rural Metro Fire.

“Most responses by fire departments are for medical emergencies,” said Rural Metro Fire Chief Jerry Harnish. “And the safest communities are those where fire, rescue, and ambulance services operate seamlessly to provide for the public. Jeff is one of those rare individuals with practical experience across the spectrum of care and who has the diplomatic skills to work with others on common challenges. We’re proud of him, and our community is lucky to have him.”

Every year, firefighters and paramedics with Rural Metro answer about 18,000 calls across Knox County and in the Town of Farragut. The fire department provides emergency services to nearly a quarter of a million residents.

“I’m happy to see Jeff appointed to the State EMS Board. Jeff’s knowledge and experience will be a great asset to the Board, and Fire Departments across the state,” said Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs.

The release says the state legislature modified the makeup of the board to ensure that all components of the state’s EMS system are represented well. Those represented include ambulance services, helicopter services, fire departments, and other first responders.