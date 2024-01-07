HALLS, Tenn. (WATE) — A two-car crash happened on January 7 at around 7:45 pm at Maynardville Highway and Cunningham Road in the Halls Community. Two people were hurt, but their injuries were not life-threatening according to Rural Metro.

Rural Metro Fire said that most accidents happen in intersections, so it is essential to be careful when approaching and passing through them. The department wants to remind the public to be aware of other drivers and their surroundings.

(Photo via Rural Metro)

(Photo via Rural Metro)

(Photo via Rural Metro)

“Please always use caution when approaching and passing thru an intersection, always being mindful of where other drivers may be. Watch for others, regardless if they’re watching for you! Be careful!” wrote the department on Facebook.

If you have questions for Rural Metro Fire, please call the 24-hour membership line at 865-371-7495.