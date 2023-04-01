KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Crews with Rural Metro Fire – Knox County were working multiple brush fires on Saturday that had been started by downed power lines. The greater Knoxville area has been impacted by power outages due to high winds.

Bagwell told WATE on Sunday that the brush fires have been contained.

According to Rural Metro spokesperson Jeff Bagwell, crews were working on at least 20 small brush fires after high winds downed power lines. The brush fires were located in North and East Knox County.

Trucks from Farragut to Powell were sent to assist during the incident.

“It has been and continues to be an extremely busy day for brush fires here in Knox County,” Bagwell said in an email update to WATE 6 On Your Side on Saturday afternoon. “High winds have blown trees down onto power lines, causing fires, power outages, trees onto houses even trapping a woman in Halls for a short time. ALL of our crews have been out and working extremely hard in some pretty rough, windy conditions. From Choto to Halls to South Knox County, we continue to be everywhere! Please be patient! KUB, LCUB, and other providers are doing everything they can to get power restored. We have called in extra staff and requested help from the TN Division of Forestry. The wind advisory is in effect until 8 pm, so hang on! Be safe out there, and do not start any fires outside today!”

(Photo courtesy of Rural Metro Fire – Knox County)

(Photo courtesy of Rural Metro Fire – Knox County)

(Photo courtesy of Rural Metro Fire – Knox County)

(Photo courtesy of Rural Metro Fire – Knox County)

(Photo courtesy of Rural Metro Fire – Knox County)

(Photo courtesy of Rural Metro Fire – Knox County)

(Photo courtesy of Rural Metro Fire – Knox County)

(Photo courtesy of Rural Metro Fire – Knox County)

(Photo courtesy of Rural Metro Fire – Knox County)

(Photo courtesy of Rural Metro Fire – Knox County)

(Photo courtesy of Rural Metro Fire – Knox County)

(Photo courtesy of Rural Metro Fire – Knox County)

(Photo courtesy of Rural Metro Fire – Knox County)

(Photo courtesy of Rural Metro Fire – Knox County)

(Photo courtesy of Rural Metro Fire – Knox County)

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated.