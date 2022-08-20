KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — A family in west Knox County is recovering from a small fire in their garage early Saturday morning.

Rural Metro Fire Department responded to a call for a house fire on Dawn Redwood Trail in West Knox County around 6:30 Saturday morning. According to firefighters, smoke was coming from the garage and eave of the house.

All occupants of the house were found safe outside of the house.

Crews worked quickly and were able to extinguish a smoldering fire in the garage, according to the fire department. The inside of the house was not damaged.

(Rural Metro Fire)

(Rural Metro Fire)

(Rural Metro Fire)

Although a reason for the fire was not listed, the Rural Metro Fire Department warns that rags used in project work involving possibly flammable substances or substances that react with other chemicals in your home or garage should be disposed of properly.