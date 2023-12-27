FARRAGUT, Tenn. (WATE) — At around 10:45 am on December 27, Rural Metro Fire received a report of a house fire in the 300 block of Fruitwood Lane in Farragut.

Upon arrival, fire crews noticed smoke from an upstairs bonus room window. They quickly contained and extinguished the fire in that room, but unfortunately, the rest of the house sustained significant smoke damage.

Credit: Rural Metro

Credit: Rural Metro

Credit: Rural Metro

Credit: Rural Metro

Credit: Rural Metro

Fortunately, no one was home at the time of the incident, and the firefighters were able to rescue three dogs. The source of the fire is currently being investigated.

As the holiday season ends, Rural Metro reminds you to unplug your Christmas decorations whenever you leave the house. Rural Metro will provide fire alarms free of charge for those who need them.