A close-up of a firefighter’s patch and uniform sleeve with Rural Metro Fire – Knox County. (FILE Photo: WATE)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Three people were injured after a boat explosion and fire in Knox County according to Rural Metro Fire Department.

The fire department posted on Twitter around 8:15 p.m., saying firefighters were on the scene of a boat fire and explosion at Concord Boat Ramp.

Three people were taken to a trauma center with “varying degrees of burns,” Rural Metro said.

Boaters are asked to use another boat ramp for the rest of the evening, Rural Metro says.