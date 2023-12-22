KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Rural Metro Fire, Knox County said on Friday, Dec. 22 that they responded to two different house fires.

One house fire was located west on Bishops Ridge Road. Rural Metro spokesperson Jeff Bagwell stated in an email update that at 8:00 a.m. Friday, Rural Metro Fire responded to a reported garage fire attached to a house on Bishops Ridge Road in West Knox County.

“Crews were able to make an aggressive attack and limit the fire damage to the garage itself,” he stated. “The exact cause of the fire is under investigation.”

The other is located east on Thorne Grove Pike.

Rural Metro asked that people avoid these areas while they work.

