KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — After the Advance Knox growth plan was pushed forward by a committee vote Wednesday night, Knox County rural residents are still concerned about its potential impact.

The land use and transportation plan has been in the works for more than two years and aims to guide development in the county as the population grows.

The Advance Knox committee voted to approve the plan Wednesday, with an amendment proposed by Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs. The amendment reduces the area of farmland designated for development from 17.5 to 14.5 square miles.

Mary Long lives in the Ritta-Maloneyville area of Knox County, and said the rural feel of the area was one of the reasons she and her husband built their home there.

“That was a big driving force in us moving out here, the lifestyle and the view and just the peacefulness of it,” she said.

Despite the passed amendment, her concern over the long-term effect remains.

“There’s not any infrastructure in place. There’s not any adequate roads for that kind of traffic, when you talk about something, any kind of development that’s that large,” she said.

Her neighbor Meghann Howard echoed her concerns.

“It’s terrifying to think about essentially like a Northshore or Turkey Creek being plopped in the middle of a very rural area,” Howard said.

She also doesn’t feel the community input was taken into account as much as it should have been.

“I think we collectively feel like we were put in a take it or leave it situation. The public forums seemed more obligatory for the committee than brainstorming. The process thus far has not cultivated a very good working relationship between the community and staff,” she said.

An advisory committee made up of community members was formed to aid in the planning. East Tennessee Realtors Government Affairs and Policy Director Hancen Sale served on it and he thinks the vote was a promising compromise.

“There’s many different groups who aren’t happy, both ‘for’ and ‘against the plan,” he said. “I think sometimes in the political realm and when we’re making public decisions that means we’re striking the right balance, and that’s certainly how the realtors view it.”

He’s also confident in the county consultants that worked on the plan who have looked at other peer communities to guide the development.

Kevin Murphy doubles as an advisory committee member and resident of a rural area. He lives off of Washington Pike and said the area has already started morphing into a suburb.

“Today, there’s over 17,000 cars a day that pass by my farm. All this growth will increase that a lot and 17,000 cars a day is a pretty significant amount of noise, litter, light pollution, at all times of the hours, so the character is definitely changing,” he said.

The plan isn’t set in stone yet, and will still need to be passed by the Knox County Commission, the City of Knoxville, and the Town of Farragut. The commission vote is expected to take place next month.