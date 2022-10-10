Street sign and stop light at the intersection of Ledgerwood Road and Maynardville Pike. Photo: Knox County Engineering and Public Works

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A project to improve safety for pedestrians and drivers at a dangerous Knox County intersection near Halls High School is nearly complete.

Knox County’s Engineering and Public Works has been working since late 2021 to add several hundred feet of sidewalks, a new traffic signal and crosswalks at the intersection of Maynardville Pike and Ledgerwood Road.

The traffic signals for vehicles went online on October 5. Engineering and Public Works Director Jim Snowden said the pedestrian crosswalks should be operational within a few weeks. Work also continues on paving curb ramps to provide sidewalk access for wheelchairs and mobility scooters.

Ledgerwood Road provides access to the rear entrance of Halls High School as well as residential areas. The new signal improves traffic flow and prevents drivers from having to turn across several lanes of oncoming vehicles on Maynardville Pike.

Brandi Pearce told WATE last year she was ready to see the changes made to the area after her 13-year-old son was hit by a car while crossing the road after school, requiring him to get six stitches in head.

“In the past, there have been a lot of bad car crashes in this area. There were also some near misses with pedestrians. Kids were having to walk [on Ledgerwood Road] in the ditch line and cross the road where there really wasn’t a crosswalk,” said Snowden. “Now you’ll be able to press a button, it’ll stop traffic, and safely cross this road without the fear of getting struck by a vehicle.”

The county has released a video detailing the improvements made to the intersection.