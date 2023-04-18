KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — More people are being hit by vehicles while walking on Knoxville roadways this year than in 2022.

As a result, the Knoxville Police Department is partnering with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office on educational efforts they hope will curb that number.

In 2022, there were 50 pedestrian-involved traffic fatalities statewide between January and April. So far this year, there have been 67, according to data from the Tennessee Highway Safety Office.

Even just one is too many. So at 2 p.m. today, Knoxville Police Chief Paul Noel, Central District Commander Sammy Shaffer, and Tennessee Highway Safety Office Director Buddy Lewis plan to announce new pedestrian safety efforts.

WATE 6 will live stream the announcement in this story.

During the event, speakers will offer traffic safety tips and announce upcoming plans to reduce pedestrian-involved crashes, injuries, and fatalities in Knoxville, a press release says.

Several pedestrian deaths have been reported across Knox County, including a woman killed on March 30 on Dandridge Avenue near Hazen Street. In 2022, a woman died on July 29 after being struck by a vehicle on Kingston Pike, a person was killed on I-40 in Knoxville on May 13, and a person died after they were struck by a vehicle on Clinton Highway on July 15.