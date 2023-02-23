KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Warner Brothers Discovery campus in Knoxville has been listed as “sale pending” on the Knoxville Area Association of Realtor’s commercial website.

The 32.69-acre campus with 344,000 square feet of rentable building area is located at 9721 Sherrill Boulevard in Knoxville. According to a document found on the KAAR commercial listing, the building is being offered for sale by commercial real-estate company Jones Lang LaSalle Americas, Inc.

Warner Brothers Discover CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels announced plans to sell the building in July 2022, citing an evaluation that the employee population in Knoxville was much smaller than the space accommodates and that the office space of the campus was not fully used. According to the realtor’s listing, the sale of the campus is pending.

On the property is the 189,000-square-foot Knoxville Tech Center (KTC) that was fully remodeled in 2010 which has two studios, a small warehouse facility, and both production and post-production support space, according to the document. There is also the 155,000-square-foot Knoxville Office Building (KOB), built in 2010, and an approximate 11-acre vacant lot on the property.

Some amenities listed for the property include:

Cafeteria

Daycare

Wellness and Fitness Center

A preschool with a playground

A dock on the lake

Balcony Outdoor Seating

An Outdoor patio

The KTC Media Room

Multiple Conference rooms.