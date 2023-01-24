KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — In this week’s segment with the Knoxville-Knox County CAC Office on Aging, Angela Bartlett spoke about the Savings Check Up that is available for older adults looking to save in Knox County.

Bartlett said public and private benefits can be a lifeline to helping low-income people with Medicare age well. However, research has shown there are still many barriers to enrollment in these programs. The Savings Check Up is working to change that.

A Savings Check Up is an easy way for Medicare beneficiaries to find out if they may be eligible for money-saving benefits. The benefits included are listed below.

Medicare Savings Program (MSP): assistance with Medicare Part B premiums/costs

Low Income Subsidy (LIS)/ Extra Help: assistance with Medicare Prescription drug costs

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP): provides monthly money for groceries

Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP): once-a-year assistance with utilities

Knox County Property Tax Freeze: keeps property taxes from going up

Knox County Property Tax Relief: portion of your property taxes may be paid or reimbursed

Those interested in the Savings Check-Up can head to the Office on Aging website to fill out the proper paperwork. Staff members will then screen and contact people with more information on what a person may be eligible for.