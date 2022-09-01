KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department is asking for help from the public as investigators search for a man who has been missing since late March.

Bryon Edwards, 30, was last seen on March 20, 2022. According to KPD, he left a residence in the 2300 block of Riverside Drive on foot. Police added that his phone last pinged near View Park Drive.

KPD has conducted multiple searches throughout the area. However, no sign of Edwards has been found.

Edwards has several medical conditions and police believe he has been without medications since he went missing.

If you have any information about Edwards, you are asked to contact the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers. You can call 865-215-7165 or **TIPS, and go online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org, via the free mobile app, P3 Tips, or on the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers Facebook page. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible to receive a cash reward.

