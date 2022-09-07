KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department is searching for a missing 16-year-old girl.

Kinsey Davis was last seen on July 19 in Knoxville. She may still be in the local area, however, KPD said there have been reported sightings of her in Lebanon. She is thought to be hanging out near truck stops and rest areas trying to get a ride out of the area. She is thought to be trying to get to the Maryland/Greater Washington D.C. area.

Davis may also be using the name Willow. Her ears are pierced and when she was last seen her hair was dyed reddish brown according to KPD. However, her natural hair color is brown. She has blue eyes, is 5’8″ tall and weighs 135 pounds.

If you see Davis or have any information on her whereabouts, you are asked to contact East TN Valley Crime Stoppers immediately.

There are multiple ways you can provide anonymous information to Crime Stoppers. You can call 865-215-7165 or **TIPS, and go online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org, via the free mobile app, P3 Tips, or on the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers Facebook page. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible to receive a cash reward.

Authorities say nearly 400 people go missing in Tennessee each year. That’s 5 people for every 100,000. Check this list of people missing from East Tennessee to see if you can help locate someone.