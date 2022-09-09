Truck though to be involved in hit and run on Cedar Bluff Road. (Photo via KCSO)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a person of interest involved in the motorcycle accident on Cedar Bluff Road at Dutchtown Road.

The crash took place on September 7 at 5:01 p.m. According to KCSO, a truck was going south on Cedar Bluff while a 2015 Yamaha YZF motorcycle was traveling north. A witness told deputies that the motorcycle was going through the intersection at Cedar Bluff Rd and Dutchtown Rd when the truck made a left turn onto Dutchtown Rd according to the crash report. This reportedly caused the motorcycle to hit the trailer of the truck.

The crash report said the truck left the scene heading east on Dutchtown Road before to officers arrived. The driver of the motorcycle had serious injuries to his right leg and was taken by AMR to UT Medical Center.

The sheriff’s office is now searching for a dark color GMC Sierra 4×4 pulling a yellow wood chipper. KSCO said they expect there to be damage on the right side of the wood chipper. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Scott DeArmond at (865)215-2243 or scott.dearmond@knoxsheriff.org.

The sheriff’s office also wanted to thank two citizens that stopped to help the driver of the motorcycle. “Michael Namack and Joshua Milligan were able to render immediate medical assistance to the driver of the motorcycle that, undoubtedly, made a huge difference in the victim’s wellbeing,” wrote KCSO on Facebook.