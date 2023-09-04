KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in finding a missing man.

21-year-old Sergio Christel Peratal, who goes by Christel, was last seen by his family on September 2. KCSO said that he is believed to have left on foot and has not responded to texts or calls.

The sheriff’s office added that Peratal has some cognitive issues. The family reportedly told KCSO that he had never disappeared like this in the past. Peratal is believed to be in the area of Magnolia Street near the KFC.

He was last seen wearing a multi-colored, checkered button-up shirt. He also has a half-sleeve tattoo of skulls on his right upper arm. If you have any information on the whereabouts of Peratal, you are asked to contact KSCO at 865-215-2243. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

