KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A search is underway for a missing teen who was last seen leaving West Town Mall in Knoxville.

The Knoxville Police Department is trying to locate 18-year-old Kathryn Bingham of Knoxville. She was last seen around 11 p.m. on Wednesday when she left the West Town Mall in a metallic blue Subaru Outback. Bingham is around 5’2” with hazel eyes and brown hair.

A photo of her standing in front of the vehicle was included in a social media post by KPD.

Kathryn Bingham (Photo via Knoxville Police)

Anyone with information about her location is asked to contact the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers.

There are multiple ways you can provide anonymous information to Crime Stoppers. You can call 865-215-7165 or **TIPS, and go online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org, via the free mobile app, P3 Tips, or on the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers Facebook page. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible to receive a cash reward.

Authorities say nearly 400 people go missing in Tennessee each year. That’s five people for every 100,000. Check this list of people missing from East Tennessee to see if you can help locate someone.