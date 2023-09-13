KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Police are searching for a missing woman who was last seen on Tuesday.

KPD shared that detectives asking for the public’s help in finding Shawn Cole, 58. She reportedly left her home Brice Street on foot at around 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday, September 12. She has not been seen since.

Cole is 5’4” and 135 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. According to KPD, she was wearing a black tank top, blue jeans and white shoes.

Anyone with information about Cole’s location is asked to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers.

There are multiple ways you can provide anonymous information to Crime Stoppers. You can call 865-215-7165 or **TIPS, and go online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org, via the free mobile app, P3 Tips, or on the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers Facebook page. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible to receive a cash reward.

