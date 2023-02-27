KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Police officials said Monday that another arrest had been made in connection to a fatal shooting on Valentine’s Day that resulted in the death of a Johnson City, Tenn. man. A separate arrest of another suspect believed to be involved in the shooting was made over the weekend.

Na’Kelin McAfee, 20. (Courtesy of Knoxville Police Department)

According to the Knoxville Police Department, Na’Kelin McAfee, 20, was taken into custody Sunday night by Community Engagement Response Team officers at a home on Abercorn Road.

“McAfee was also indicted for numerous charges, including first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder, stemming from the February 14 shooting death of Rahleik Garcia,” KPD said in a social media update on Monday.

Another suspect, Iran Lyons, 18, has been charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and other additional charges after the death of the 21-year-old Garcia.

KPD had responded to the reported shooting on Tuesday, Feb. 14 along Badgett Drive near Goins Drive in the Lonsdale area of North Knoxville. Officers found Garcia suffering from a gunshot wound; he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Soon after the shooting, KPD said they believed there were “multiple suspects” who were being sought by investigators. It was unclear as of Monday if additional suspects apart from Lyons and McAfee were sought.