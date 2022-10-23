KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The second floor of a building near Cherry Street received significant damage after a structure fire, according to the Knoxville Fire Department.

Knox County 9-1-1 center received a call about a building on fire near the intersection of Cherry Street and East Magnolia Avenue.

Courtesy of Knoxville Fire Department

When Knoxville Fire arrived at the scene, they could see smoke coming from the building. The fire spread to the second floor causing firefighters to require an extensive overhaul.

The fire was extinguished around 10:07 p.m.

According to Knoxville Fire, the second floor of the building received significant damage. Other floors have smoke and water damage due to the firefighters’ efforts to put out the fire.

The building was reported to be vacant. No injuries were reported.

The investigation is still ongoing.