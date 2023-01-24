KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The second suspect in the deadly drag racing crash on Magnolia Avenue in Knoxville is now in jail according to Knox County court records.

According to the court records, Tra’Shawn Glass, 20, of Knoxville, was arraigned at the Knox County Jail on charges of evading arrest, reckless endangerment, and drag racing for a crash that happened on January 17. After the crash, Glass was hospitalized with injuries sustained from the crash but police said he would be taken into custody once he was released.

Tra’Shawn Glass (Knoxville Police Department)

The crash on Magnolia Avenue left one person dead, two children injured, and several without a place to live.

Trinity Clark, 21, of Knoxville, is facing the same charges and was arrested previously but has since been released.

Those in the area of the crash sprung into action to help those injured, with one man who passed through the intersection moments before the crash rushing to give one child CPR. One of the vehicles in the crash collided into the Safe Haven House, damaging the structure and leaving two children stranded in an upstairs apartment.

Glass is expected in court on January 25 for a bond hearing. He and Clark are both scheduled for a preliminary hearing on February 10.