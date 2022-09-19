KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Seven people are still missing or counted as runaways in Knoxville, and one of the the most recent persons being as young as 15 years old.

East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers has counted seven people who are still missing from the community.

Byron M. Edwards Jr.

Bryon M. Edwards Jr., 31, has been missing since March 24. According to Crime Stoppers, he left a residence in the 2300 block of Riverside Drive on foot. His phone pinged near View Park Drive.

The report said Edwards was last seen on Preston Ridge over the weekend. Crime Stoppers recommend to not approach him because he has several medical conditions.

Edwards is a Black male, about six foot one inch tall and weighs about 205 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Jeremy Richard Stout

Jeremy Richard Stout, 38, has been missing since May 7. According to Crime Stoppers, Stout was scheduled to take a bus from the Greyhound bus stop on Cherry Street to Kingsport, where his parents lived. However, Stout never arrived at his destination and his family had no contact with him.

Investigators also said that the current investigation doesn’t reveal if he ever got on the bus or made it to the Tri-cities area. On June 28, Crime Stoppers received a tip claiming that Stout was near I-40 and Cherry Street.

KPD, the Special Crime Unit investigators, Search and Rescue Team, Public Safety Recruits and other resources searched in “several wooded and marshy areas” around I-40 and Cherry Street. The search team also looked around First Creek in the Magnolia Avenue and Jessamine Street area.

The searches found no sign of Stout.

Brandon Sheckels

Brandon Sheckels, 35, has been missing since Aug. 2. According to Crime Stoppers, Sheckels left his home on Shangri-La Drive on foot around 8 p.m. and has not been seen since. He was last seen in a blue t-shirt, black shorts and tennis shoes.

Sheckels is a Caucasian male, about five foot 10 inches tall and weighs about 175 lbs. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Deontae Peak

Deontae Peak, 16, has been missing since June 6. According to Crime Stoppers, Peak was last seen at his parent’s house on Washburn Road. Peak is possibly staying at a friend’s house whose parents are not aware that he ran away from home.

The report said he was seen at a Dollar General on Sutherland in Knoxville. Peak is a student at Central High School.

Peak is a Black male, about five foot eight inches tall and weighs about 145 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Kinsey “Willow” Grace Davis

Kinsey Grave Davis, 16, has been missing since July 19. According to Crime Stoppers, she was last seen on Lake Brook Boulevard. The report said if Davis is not in the area, she may have went to Lebanon, Tenn.

There were claims of sightings of her hanging out near truck stops and rest areas trying to get a ride out of the area. She was thought to be trying to get to the Maryland/Greater Washington D.C. area.

Davis is a Caucasian female, about five foot eight inches tall and weighs about 130 lbs. She has brown hair and blue eyes.

Maria Marisol Gaspar-Sebastian

Maria Marisol Gaspar-Sebastian, 15, has been missing since Sept. 2. According to Crime Stoppers, she was last seen after she was dropped off at Fulton High School around 7 a.m.

According to her sister, she received a text from Maria saying that she was with her boyfriend, Tomas Pascual, in Greenville, S.C.

Gaspar-Sebastian is a Hispanic female, about five foot one inch tall and weighs about 135 lbs. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Mariah Murray

Mariah Murray, 16, has been missing since Feb. 7. According to Crime Stoppers, she was last seen leaving her residence on Lula Powell Drive.

Crime Stoppers believes she may be with her sister, Meagan Murray, who also left in January. Mariah is a student at Austin East High School.

Maria is a Black female, about five foot seven inches and weighs about 140 lbs. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Investigations are still ongoing for all who are missing or were reported as runaways.