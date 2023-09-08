Firefighters on the scene of an apartment fire in South Knoxville that left several animals dead. (Knoxville Fire Department)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Several animals died in a South Knoxville apartment fire Friday afternoon, according to the Knoxville Fire Department.

The fire was reported around 4:40 p.m., When firefighters arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from the front of the apartment complex in the area of Joe Lewis Road.

The impacted building contained six apartments, one of which had heavy fire damage and the others sustained smoke damage, Knoxville Fire Department Health and Safety Officer Timothy Woods said.

According to Woods, firefighters were able to extinguish the fire and kept it from spreading to the other units.

No one was in the apartment when crews arrived. While there were no injuries, Woods said several animals succumbed to the fire.

The Knoxville Fire Department Investigation Units are trying to determine what caused the fire.