KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County prosecutors have secured convictions against a child sex offender after he refused to answer questions during a court-mandated polygraph test.

Darrin Vaughn Clark, 54, was convicted of two county of Violation of Community Supervision for Life, according to the Knox County District Attorney’s office. His sentencing is scheduled for September 15.

Previous convictions required Clark be placed on the Tennessee Sex Offender Registry and submit to the requirements of Community Supervision For Life, which included being subject to polygraph examinations.

According to the a release from the DA’s office, Clark refused to answer a polygraph examiner when asked if he had been alone with any children or if he had violated the conditions of the sex offender registry.

Clark has seven prior convictions from 2012 for aggravated statutory rape, attempted rape, and sexual exploitation of a minor, the District Attorney’s Office said.

“We work with law enforcement to monitor sex offenders even after they have served their

prison sentence, and we will seek additional jail time for those that violate the terms of

their release,” said DA Charme Allen.