KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man is facing charges after allegedly masturbating in front of a woman and her young child.

According to court records, Robert Andrew Tessier has been charged with indecent exposure. He is a registered sex offender due to his conviction of possession of child pornography on Sept. 1, 2009.

According to the narrative in the records. the two victims saw Tessier with “his penis in his hand masturbating” on Oct. 18 around 5 p.m. at the Walmart on Kinzel Way. The narrative goes on to explain that the victims, a woman and her 5-year-old child, were in the hair accessories area of Walmart when Tessier walked toward them, still masturbating.

Reportedly, he was about one foot away when the woman screamed for help and Tessier left the store. The woman saw Tassier’s vehicle and gave the responding officer the tag. A check of the tag showed it was owned by Tassier.