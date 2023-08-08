Beaver Ridge United Methodist Church, the facility where the Red Cross set up a shelter for those displaced by Monday’s storms. (WATE)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The American Red Cross has opened a shelter in Knoxville for those affected by severe storms that battered the region on Monday.

The shelter is located at the Beaver Ridge United Methodist Church located at 7753 Oak Ridge Highway.

Hundreds of people were displaced from the nearby Lovell Crossing Apartments. According to the National Weather Service, a preliminary assessment found that the damage done to the complex was caused by an EF2 tornado.

Fallen trees and debris impacted homes and neighborhoods across East Tennessee. Some roads in Knox County are also closed due to crews still trying to clear the area.

Teams with the NWS have been assessing storm damage in Knox, Loudon and Jefferson Counties.