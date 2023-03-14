KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two people were found dead in what is believed to be murder-suicide, according to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

On Monday, patrol units conducted a welfare check at a home on the 8000 block of Chambord Way in Powell. According to the release, officers found two people dead inside the home from what appeared to be a murder-suicide.

Both were taken to the Knox County Regional Forensics Center for autopsy. Their identities are being withheld by police until their next of kin is notified.

A sheriff’s office spokesperson said the investigation is in the very early stages and more information will be released as it becomes available.