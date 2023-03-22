KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The victims of the apparent suspected murder-suicide that happened in Powell have been identified by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers located the bodies of two individuals on March 13 during a welfare check. A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office identified the two as Cathy Merrell Palmer, 64, and Sammie Ray Palmer, 73, of Powell.

Cathy Palmer’s obituary states that she worked for the Knox County Property Assessor’s Office for over 10 years. According to Sammie Palmer’s obituary, he served in the U.S. Army from 1968-1970 and was a member of the Powell Masonic Lodge.

The investigation is active, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office says.