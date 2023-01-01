KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two people were able to subdue a man attempting the rob a Knox County restaurant.

According to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, there was a robbery attempt at Rice King on Kingston Pike Friday night. The owner of the restaurant along with an employee were able to subdue the suspect until law enforcement arrived. KSCO said that the suspect fired a shot that struck both the employee and owner in their hand. A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office adds that the same round struck the suspect in the knee.

KCSO has identified the suspect as Humberto Hernandez, 18. He is facing an aggravated robbery charge and two counts of aggravated assault. He is being treated for a gunshot wound to his knee and currently is in stable condition according to KCSO.

KCSO’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating the incident.