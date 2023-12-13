KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Kyle Dixon, 34, of Knoxville. He was last seen on December 9, 2023, around 3:30 pm.

Dixon left from Brantley Drive in West Knox County on the motorcycle pictured below. Friends have filed a missing persons report and fear for his safety according to KCSO.

“Law enforcement would like to make contact to ensure his safety,” wrote KCSO on Facebook.

KCSO shared that he was last seen wearing a black jacket and jeans. If you have any information, contact Detective James Hurst at 865-215-2243.

