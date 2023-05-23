KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An investigation is underway into a shooting in the Karns area that was a result of a possible road rage incident, according to Knox County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kimberly Glenn.

Glenn said the sheriff’s office is looking into a shooting that happened around 5 p.m. on West Emory Road near Karns Valley Drive.

It is unknown of how many people were involved, if there were any injuries or who the suspect or suspects were in the incident.

The investigation is in its preliminary stages, Glenn said.

Anyone witnessing the incident is asked to call KCSO Major Crimes Detective Shuford at 865-215-2243.