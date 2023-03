KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man has been shot at an apartment complex in Knoxville on Saturday, according to Knoxville Police Department spokesperson Scott Erland.

Knoxville Police officers responded to the 1600 block of Reed St., around 1 p.m., and found a man on the ground outside of the apartments.

The man was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center and later died.

The investigation is still in its early ages, Erland said.